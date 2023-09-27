Piper Sandler lifts Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [KPTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: KPTI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.08% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.98%. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Karyopharm to Present Selinexor Data at the 2023 International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting and European Society of Gynaecological Oncology 2023 Annual Meetings.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that several abstracts detailing new selinexor data have been selected to be presented at the 2023 International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting, being held September 27-30 in Athens, Greece. In addition, exploratory subgroup analyses from the SIENDO Study in patients with advanced or recurrent TP53 wild-type endometrial cancer will be presented in an oral session, “Abstract Session: Best Oral Session – Endometrial Cancer,” at the 2023 European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO) Congress, being held September 28-October 1 in Istanbul, Turkey.

“We are pleased to have a number of presentations at IMS and ESGO this year that continue to show the meaningful benefit achieved with selinexor across a number of tumor types,” said Reshma Rangwala, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Karyopharm. “The breadth of data to be presented further demonstrates our commitment, as well as that of our collaborators, to develop first-in-class therapies that inhibit XPO1 with the goal to improve outcomes for patients across solid and hematological tumors.”.

Over the last 12 months, KPTI stock dropped by -70.80%. The one-year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.45. The average equity rating for KPTI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $146.95 million, with 113.21 million shares outstanding and 104.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, KPTI stock reached a trading volume of 6159366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [KPTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPTI shares is $8.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01.

KPTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [KPTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.98. With this latest performance, KPTI shares dropped by -10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.32 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4809, while it was recorded at 1.2150 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6233 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [KPTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -90.53 and a Gross Margin at +96.29. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -105.23.

Return on Total Capital for KPTI is now -108.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.07. Additionally, KPTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [KPTI] managed to generate an average of -$429,327 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.88 and a Current Ratio set at 4.94.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [KPTI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KPTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KPTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.