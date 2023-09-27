Peraso Inc. [PRSO] is -71.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Peraso Inc. [NASDAQ: PRSO] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.239 during the day while it closed the day at $0.21. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Peraso Receives Initial EOL Purchase Orders Totaling $11.3 Million.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) (“Peraso” or the “Company”), a leader in mmWave technology for 60GHz license-free and 5G licensed networks, today announced the Company has received purchase orders from multiple customers totaling $11.3 million. These non-cancelable orders represent last-time buys received to-date associated with the previously announced end-of-life (“EOL”) program for the Company’s memory integrated circuit products (“memory IC products”). Peraso has commenced fulfillment of these orders and expects shipments to extend through 2024.

“These EOL purchase orders provide us with increased visibility into our anticipated revenue and cash flow over the next several quarters,” stated Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. “Based on these initial orders, as well as customer forecasts, we continue to believe that total last-time buys will range from $15 to $20 million. Further, the higher margins associated with our memory IC products are expected to contribute to near-term improvement in our consolidated financial results. We expect the EOL program to generate significant cash flow beginning this year and continuing into 2025, as we focus on expanding the customer base for our market leading mmWave technology.”.

Peraso Inc. stock has also loss -6.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PRSO stock has declined by -57.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.61% and lost -71.51% year-on date.

The market cap for PRSO stock reached $4.64 million, with 24.34 million shares outstanding and 21.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 170.12K shares, PRSO reached a trading volume of 7349560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peraso Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Peraso Inc. [PRSO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.73. With this latest performance, PRSO shares dropped by -30.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.63 for Peraso Inc. [PRSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3201, while it was recorded at 0.2148 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5746 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peraso Inc. [PRSO] shares currently have an operating margin of -150.14 and a Gross Margin at +25.93. Peraso Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -217.90.

Return on Total Capital for PRSO is now -75.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peraso Inc. [PRSO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.58. Additionally, PRSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peraso Inc. [PRSO] managed to generate an average of -$443,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Peraso Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRSO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Peraso Inc. go to 30.00%.

