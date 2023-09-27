Nutanix Inc [NTNX] Stock trading around $35.12 per share: What’s Next?

Nutanix Inc [NASDAQ: NTNX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.73% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.55%. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Micron Selects Nutanix Cloud Platform for Its Manufacturing Facilities Globally.

Secure and resilient platform for building hybrid multicloud infrastructure to support workloads across the cloud.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that Micron Technology, an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, selected Nutanix to build a cloud platform for Micron’s manufacturing facilities globally. The Nutanix Cloud Platform will enable Micron to optimize its infrastructure resources, efficiently operationalize new cloud-ready applications, dramatically reduce costs, and pivot quickly as new opportunities to adjust workloads between private and non-private cloud environments emerge.

Over the last 12 months, NTNX stock rose by 70.82%. The one-year Nutanix Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.07. The average equity rating for NTNX stock is currently 1.81, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.28 billion, with 239.61 million shares outstanding and 234.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, NTNX stock reached a trading volume of 6175640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nutanix Inc [NTNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $35.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTNX in the course of the last twelve months was 40.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.53.

NTNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Nutanix Inc [NTNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, NTNX shares gained by 18.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.79 for Nutanix Inc [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.80, while it was recorded at 34.64 for the last single week of trading, and 28.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nutanix Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.23 and a Gross Margin at +82.15. Nutanix Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.66.

Nutanix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.53 and a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

Nutanix Inc [NTNX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NTNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NTNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NTNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.