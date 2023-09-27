Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell -30.84% so far this year. What now?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] slipped around -0.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.11 at the close of the session, down -2.74%. The company report on September 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM that Novavax Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced that Novavax granted non-qualified stock options and restricted stock units to Ian Watkins, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, as a material inducement for their entry into employment with Novavax. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Novavax and were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and pursuant to the Novavax, Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The non-qualified stock options are an option to purchase, in the aggregate, 64,200 shares of Novavax’s common stock with a per share exercise price of $9.05, the closing price of Novavax’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the grant date. The non-qualified stock options have a ten-year term and will vest as to one-quarter of the underlying shares on the first anniversary of the grant date, and as to the remaining shares in equal monthly installments for 36 months thereafter, in each case generally subject to the employee’s continued employment with Novavax through the applicable vesting date. The restricted stock units are with respect to, in the aggregate, 55,600 shares of Novavax’s common stock and will vest as to one-third of the restricted stock units on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date, in each case generally subject to the employee’s continued employment with Novavax through the applicable vesting date. The non-qualified stock options and restricted stock units are subject to the terms and conditions of the Novavax, Inc. 2023 Inducement Plan.

Novavax Inc. stock is now -30.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVAX Stock saw the intraday high of $7.54 and lowest of $7.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.66, which means current price is +26.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.99M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 7109221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $21.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.42. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.81 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.97, while it was recorded at 7.08 for the last single week of trading, and 8.68 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.53 and a Gross Margin at +54.46. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$330,291 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.69 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Insider trade positions for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NVAX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NVAX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.