NiSource Inc [NI] is -6.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NiSource Inc [NYSE: NI] loss -3.60% on the last trading session, reaching $25.74 price per share at the time. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Consistent With its Long-Term Financial Plan NiSource Inc. Announces its Intention to Remarket the Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock Relating to its 2021 Equity Units Offering.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) (“NiSource”) announced today its intention to remarket, subject to market and other conditions, up to 862,500 shares of its Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share (the “Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock”), originally issued on April 19, 2021 as part of NiSource’s equity units (“2021 Equity Units”). The remarketing of the Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock is in accordance with NiSource’s long-term financial plan but is subject to market and other conditions. NiSource intends to designate the period beginning on October 2, 2023 and ending on October 23, 2023 for the remarketing.

Currently, the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock bears no dividends and is convertible only upon the occurrence of certain fundamental change events. On March 1, 2024, each outstanding share of the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock will automatically convert into a number of shares of NiSource common stock between 34.9107 and 41.0201 shares of common stock (in each case, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments), depending on the forty-day volume weighted average price of the common stock over a period preceding March 1, 2024. If the closing price of NiSource common stock on the date of the pricing of the remarketing of the Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock is $24.3783 (subject to adjustment) or less, the minimum conversion rate will be increased to an amount equal to $1,000 divided by 117.5% of such closing price.

NiSource Inc represents 412.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.64 billion with the latest information. NI stock price has been found in the range of $25.73 to $26.585.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, NI reached a trading volume of 6653146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NiSource Inc [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $30.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NiSource Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

Trading performance analysis for NI stock

NiSource Inc [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.57. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.13 for NiSource Inc [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.02, while it was recorded at 26.76 for the last single week of trading, and 27.43 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc [NI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.90. NiSource Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.74.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 6.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.86. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc [NI] managed to generate an average of $112,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.NiSource Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.45.

NiSource Inc [NI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc go to 6.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NiSource Inc [NI]

The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.