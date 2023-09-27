Needham slashes price target on On Holding AG [ONON] – find out why.

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] loss -4.61% on the last trading session, reaching $26.06 price per share at the time. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM that On to Host Investor Day on October 4, 2023.

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 at the On Labs in Zurich, Switzerland. The event will include activations and presentations from the On management team, covering the Company’s latest strategic initiatives and financial outlook.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. The presentation will begin at 8 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Central European Time) and will be livestreamed on the Company’s Investor Relations website via the following link. A recording will be available shortly after the live event.

On Holding AG represents 281.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.29 billion with the latest information. ONON stock price has been found in the range of $26.04 to $27.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, ONON reached a trading volume of 6446336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about On Holding AG [ONON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $36.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

Trading performance analysis for ONON stock

On Holding AG [ONON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.73. With this latest performance, ONON shares dropped by -9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.79 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.70, while it was recorded at 27.98 for the last single week of trading, and 27.37 for the last 200 days.

On Holding AG [ONON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +52.77. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.72.

Return on Total Capital for ONON is now 7.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, On Holding AG [ONON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.53. Additionally, ONON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, On Holding AG [ONON] managed to generate an average of $35,517 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.19 and a Current Ratio set at 3.51.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at On Holding AG [ONON]

The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ONON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ONON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.