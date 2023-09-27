Mizuho lifts Chevron Corp. [CVX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Chevron Corp. [NYSE: CVX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.54% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.36%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Chevron Acquires Majority Stake in the Advanced Clean Energy Storage Hydrogen Project in Delta, Utah.

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., through its Chevron New Energies division, announced it has closed a transaction with Haddington Ventures to acquire 100% of Magnum Development, LLC (Magnum Development) and thus a majority interest in ACES Delta, LLC (ACES Delta), which is a joint venture between Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc. (Mitsubishi Power) and Magnum Development. ACES Delta is developing the Advanced Clean Energy Storage project in Delta, Utah.

The Advanced Clean Energy Storage project plans to use electrolysis to convert renewable energy into hydrogen and will utilize solution-mined salt caverns for seasonal, dispatchable storage of the energy. The first project, designed to convert and store up to 100 metric tons per day of hydrogen, is under construction and is expected to enter commercial-scale operations in mid-2025 to support the Intermountain Power Project’s “IPP Renewed” initiative. Several other opportunities for the project to produce and supply hydrogen to customers in the utility, transportation and industrial sectors in the western region of the United States are in development.

Over the last 12 months, CVX stock rose by 15.91%. The one-year Chevron Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.6. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $320.10 billion, with 1.92 billion shares outstanding and 1.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, CVX stock reached a trading volume of 5628370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corp. [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $185.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Chevron Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corp. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 11.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.13.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corp. [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.81 for Chevron Corp. [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.15, while it was recorded at 166.93 for the last single week of trading, and 163.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corp. [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.55 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Chevron Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.00.

Return on Total Capital for CVX is now 22.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chevron Corp. [CVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.18. Additionally, CVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chevron Corp. [CVX] managed to generate an average of $808,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Chevron Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

CVX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corp. go to -7.68%.

Chevron Corp. [CVX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CVX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CVX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.