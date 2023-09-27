Market cap of Polished.com Inc [POL] reaches 9.19M – now what?

Polished.com Inc [AMEX: POL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -29.60% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.72%. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Polished.com Inc. Announces Notification of NYSE American Continued Listing Deficiency.

Polished.com Inc. (the “Company” or “Polished”) (NYSE American: POL) today announced that it had received a deficiency letter (the “Letter”) from the NYSE American LLC (the “NYSE American”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”).

The Letter stated that because the Company’s common stock had been trading for a low price per share for a substantial period of time, the Company was not in compliance with Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide. The NYSE American staff determined that the Company’s continued listing is predicated on it effecting a reverse stock split of its common stock or otherwise demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time, which the staff determined to be until March 13, 2024. The Company intends to regain compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards by undertaking a measure or measures that are in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders.

Over the last 12 months, POL stock dropped by -83.90%. The one-year Polished.com Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.0. The average equity rating for POL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, POL stock reached a trading volume of 12615745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Polished.com Inc [POL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POL shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

POL Stock Performance Analysis:

Polished.com Inc [POL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.72. With this latest performance, POL shares dropped by -29.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.11 for Polished.com Inc [POL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2178, while it was recorded at 0.0978 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4777 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Polished.com Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Polished.com Inc [POL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.29 and a Gross Margin at +13.82. Polished.com Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.12.

Return on Total Capital for POL is now 16.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Polished.com Inc [POL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.10. Additionally, POL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.

Polished.com Inc [POL] Institutonal Ownership Details

