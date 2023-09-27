Market Analysts see Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [ICPT] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: ICPT] traded at a high on 09/26/23, posting a 79.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.71. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Alfasigma to Acquire Intercept Pharmaceuticals for $19.00 per Share in Cash, Expanding the Global Footprint of Alfasigma Via a Leader in Rare and Serious Liver Diseases.

Proposed all-cash acquisition will materially expand Alfasigma’s portfolio in gastroenterology and hepatology and its presence in the U.S. market.

Transaction price represents an 82% premium to Intercept’s closing price on September 25, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 37298477 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 4.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.64%.

The market cap for ICPT stock reached $781.70 million, with 41.52 million shares outstanding and 33.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 894.70K shares, ICPT reached a trading volume of 37298477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [ICPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICPT shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.93.

How has ICPT stock performed recently?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [ICPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.17. With this latest performance, ICPT shares gained by 73.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.17 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.89, while it was recorded at 12.25 for the last single week of trading, and 14.04 for the last 200 days.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [ICPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [ICPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.88 and a Gross Margin at +98.86. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.20.

Return on Total Capital for ICPT is now -17.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [ICPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 357.42. Additionally, ICPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [ICPT] managed to generate an average of -$512,780 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.52 and a Current Ratio set at 2.52.

Earnings analysis for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [ICPT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc go to -8.89%.

Insider trade positions for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc [ICPT]

The top three institutional holders of ICPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ICPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ICPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.