Macquarie slashes price target on iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] – find out why.

iQIYI Inc ADR [NASDAQ: IQ] gained 0.21% on the last trading session, reaching $4.80 price per share at the time. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 12:42 AM that iQIYI Unveils 282 New Titles at 2023 iJOY Conference, Prioritizing Relatable Content for Ordinary People.

AIGC Implemented Across All Stages, Facilitating Production and Enhancing Efficiency.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) (“iQIYI” or ‘the Company’), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, announced the upcoming release of 282 new films, drama series, and variety shows at its iJOY Conference held in Lijiang, Yunnan province on September 21. With a strong focus on high-quality content and cutting-edge technology, iQIYI is dedicated to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences to its viewers.

iQIYI Inc ADR represents 522.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.51 billion with the latest information. IQ stock price has been found in the range of $4.67 to $4.9485.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.42M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 7490899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $7.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc ADR is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

Trading performance analysis for IQ stock

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, IQ shares gained by 3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.99 for iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.22, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading, and 5.77 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.53 and a Gross Margin at +23.03. iQIYI Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.47.

Return on Total Capital for IQ is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 407.26. Additionally, IQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 162.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ] managed to generate an average of -$2,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.iQIYI Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.58.

iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc ADR go to -1.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at iQIYI Inc ADR [IQ]

The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.