Jefferies slashes price target on Cano Health Inc [CANO] – find out why.

Cano Health Inc [NYSE: CANO] closed the trading session at $0.27 on 09/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2661, while the highest price level was $0.341. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Cano Health sells substantially all of its Primary Care Centers in Texas & Nevada to CenterWell Senior Primary Care.

Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health”) (NYSE: CANO) today announced that it sold substantially all of the assets associated with the operation of Cano Health’s senior-focused primary care centers in Texas and Nevada to CenterWell Senior Primary Care (“CenterWell”). The total value of the transaction to Cano Health is approximately $66.7 million, consisting of approximately $35.4 million in cash paid at closing (of which approximately $1.9 million was withheld for satisfaction of potential indemnification claims), plus the release of certain liabilities owed by Cano Health. As of August 1, 2023, the primary care centers in Texas and Nevada cared for approximately 15,200 members.

“We are excited to be taking one of our many planned steps in our previously-announced strategy to gain greater efficiency by refining our footprint and focusing on improving our operational and medical cost performance across our Florida market,” said Mark Kent, Chief Executive Officer of Cano Health. “The net cash proceeds from this sale strengthen our balance sheet, allowing us to continue executing on our plan and supporting our mission of providing market-leading primary care. We appreciate CenterWell recognizing the value that Cano Health created in Texas and Nevada and look forward to them continuing to deliver high quality care for our patients there.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -80.29 percent and weekly performance of 2.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -75.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -77.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.07M shares, CANO reached to a volume of 18285619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cano Health Inc [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $1.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 3.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

CANO stock trade performance evaluation

Cano Health Inc [CANO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -16.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.53 for Cano Health Inc [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7463, while it was recorded at 0.2473 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1707 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc [CANO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.94 and a Gross Margin at +12.09. Cano Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.57.

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -4.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cano Health Inc [CANO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 474.89. Additionally, CANO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 462.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$47,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Cano Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.49.

Cano Health Inc [CANO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CANO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CANO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.