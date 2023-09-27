HSBC Securities lifts Morgan Stanley [MS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] slipped around -0.86 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $82.17 at the close of the session, down -1.04%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Morgan Stanley Expands Global Inclusive Ventures Lab with Largest Single Cohort of 23 Companies.

Global cohort includes 23 disruptive tech startups from North America and EMEA, takes total companies in Lab to 92.

69 companies from previous cohorts have raised more than $207M in additional funding following participation in accelerator program.

Morgan Stanley stock is now -3.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MS Stock saw the intraday high of $82.7721 and lowest of $81.7214 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 100.99, which means current price is +1.77% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.00M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 5556903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $97.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.16. With this latest performance, MS shares dropped by -1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.46, while it was recorded at 84.10 for the last single week of trading, and 88.55 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.32. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.71.

Return on Total Capital for MS is now 3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Morgan Stanley [MS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 328.87. Additionally, MS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Morgan Stanley [MS] managed to generate an average of $133,803 per employee.Morgan Stanley’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 4.96%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.