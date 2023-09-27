Guggenheim slashes price target on Soleno Therapeutics Inc [SLNO] – find out why.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SLNO] jumped around 22.37 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $26.80 at the close of the session, up 504.97%. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Soleno Therapeutics Announces Positive Statistically Significant Top-line Results from Randomized Withdrawal Period of Study C602 of DCCR for Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Study Met Primary Endpoint; Highly Statistically Significant Difference in Change from Baseline in HQ-CT Total Score for DCCR Compared to Placebo (p=0.0022).

Soleno Intends to Submit a New Drug Application for DCCR in PWS Mid-Year 2024.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc stock is now 1253.54% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLNO Stock saw the intraday high of $30.30 and lowest of $17.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.20, which means current price is +1,380.66% above from all time high which was touched on 09/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 63.44K shares, SLNO reached a trading volume of 41457513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Soleno Therapeutics Inc [SLNO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLNO shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLNO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soleno Therapeutics Inc is set at 2.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

How has SLNO stock performed recently?

Soleno Therapeutics Inc [SLNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 494.23. With this latest performance, SLNO shares gained by 431.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1030.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1372.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 92.54 for Soleno Therapeutics Inc [SLNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.11, while it was recorded at 8.74 for the last single week of trading, and 3.66 for the last 200 days.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc [SLNO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SLNO is now -174.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -169.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -171.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc [SLNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.50. Additionally, SLNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc [SLNO] managed to generate an average of -$752,094 per employee.Soleno Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.33 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

Earnings analysis for Soleno Therapeutics Inc [SLNO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Soleno Therapeutics Inc [SLNO]

