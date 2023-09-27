FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE] is -91.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

FaZe Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: FAZE] price plunged by -13.28 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM that FAZE CLAN SIGNS STREAMER & CONTENT CREATOR YourRAGE AS NEWEST OFFICIAL MEMBER.

Meet The New Wave of Streaming Talent: FaZe YourRAGE Gamer, Streamer & High-Energy Internet Personality with 5M Followers.

A sum of 5375657 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.80M shares. FaZe Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $0.1848 and dropped to a low of $0.1601 until finishing in the latest session at $0.17.

Guru’s Opinion on FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for FaZe Holdings Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAZE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

FAZE Stock Performance Analysis:

FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.00. With this latest performance, FAZE shares dropped by -38.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAZE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.42 for FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2883, while it was recorded at 0.1693 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6702 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FaZe Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.98 and a Gross Margin at +17.09. FaZe Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -240.69.

Return on Total Capital for FAZE is now -45.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -160.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.50. Additionally, FAZE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.20.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.FaZe Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.41 and a Current Ratio set at 2.41.

FaZe Holdings Inc [FAZE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FAZE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FAZE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FAZE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.