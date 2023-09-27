Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] is 38.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Energy Fuels Inc [AMEX: UUUU] loss -3.47% on the last trading session, reaching $8.63 price per share at the time. The company report on August 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM that Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2023 Results, Including Growing Working Capital, Commercial Uranium and Rare Earth Sales, and Continued Progress on Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah.

Conference Call and Webcast on August 7, 2023.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website at www.energyfuels.com. Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Energy Fuels Inc represents 157.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.37 billion with the latest information. UUUU stock price has been found in the range of $8.63 to $9.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 6613346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $10.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 46.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for UUUU stock

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.50. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 26.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.26 for Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.93, while it was recorded at 8.34 for the last single week of trading, and 6.35 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -359.07 and a Gross Margin at -1.23. Energy Fuels Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -478.22.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -16.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.57. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$618,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Energy Fuels Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.21 and a Current Ratio set at 25.13.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Energy Fuels Inc [UUUU]

The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UUUU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UUUU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.