Enbridge Inc [ENB] is -13.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enbridge Inc [NYSE: ENB] plunged by -$0.77 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $34.26 during the day while it closed the day at $33.69. The company report on September 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM that Encouraging Young Families To Shoot for the ‘Stars’.

Engage Sport North elevates physical literacy for children and parents in northern BC through Active Star, Parent Pump programs.

Enbridge Inc stock has also loss -3.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENB stock has declined by -8.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.50% and lost -13.84% year-on date.

The market cap for ENB stock reached $71.16 billion, with 2.11 billion shares outstanding and 2.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, ENB reached a trading volume of 4465589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enbridge Inc [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $41.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.55.

ENB stock trade performance evaluation

Enbridge Inc [ENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, ENB shares dropped by -2.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.09 for Enbridge Inc [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.38, while it was recorded at 34.38 for the last single week of trading, and 37.78 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc [ENB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.66 and a Gross Margin at +31.14. Enbridge Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.62.

Return on Total Capital for ENB is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enbridge Inc [ENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.50. Additionally, ENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enbridge Inc [ENB] managed to generate an average of $270,541 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Enbridge Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enbridge Inc [ENB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc go to 3.38%.

Enbridge Inc [ENB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ENB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ENB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.