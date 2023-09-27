Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $11.20

Ecopetrol SA ADR [NYSE: EC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.20% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.20%. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 2:01 PM that Ecopetrol issues statement regarding the restructuring of McDermott International, counterparty to Refinería de Cartagena S.A.S. in arbitration proceeding.

Ecopetrol issues the following response in relation to the statement on September 8, 2023 by McDermott International regarding its intention to start financial restructuring proceedings for its CB&I subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, in the aftermath of the arbitral award issued by the International Arbitration Tribunal of the International Chamber of Commerce against them and in favor of Refinería de Cartagena S.A.S.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On June 7, 2023, Refinería de Cartagena S.A.S. was notified of the decision of the international arbitration tribunal, which ruled in favor of Refinería de Cartagena in the dispute against CB&I regarding the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Contract for the expansion and modernization of the refinery.

Over the last 12 months, EC stock rose by 26.82%. The one-year Ecopetrol SA ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.21. The average equity rating for EC stock is currently 2.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.37 billion, with 2.06 billion shares outstanding and 2.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, EC stock reached a trading volume of 6261190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EC shares is $11.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EC stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ecopetrol SA ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecopetrol SA ADR is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for EC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for EC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

EC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.20. With this latest performance, EC shares gained by 2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.64, while it was recorded at 12.41 for the last single week of trading, and 10.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ecopetrol SA ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60 and a Gross Margin at +26.18. Ecopetrol SA ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.35.

Return on Total Capital for EC is now 12.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.64. Additionally, EC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC] managed to generate an average of $1,671,945,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Ecopetrol SA ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

EC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecopetrol SA ADR go to -5.50%.

Ecopetrol SA ADR [EC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.