CVS Health Corp [CVS] is -23.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CVS Health Corp [NYSE: CVS] loss -1.71% on the last trading session, reaching $71.33 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 9:51 AM that CVS Health announces quarterly dividend.

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty and a half cents ($0.605 cents) per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2023, to holders of record on October 20, 2023.

About CVS HealthCVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, broadening access to care for millions of people nationwide. We improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and with over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. We support individuals with their health – whether that’s managing health conditions, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health services in the most convenient ways. Our goal is to create seamless connections across the health care system, simplifying the experience and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

CVS Health Corp represents 1.30 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $91.62 billion with the latest information. CVS stock price has been found in the range of $71.32 to $72.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.31M shares, CVS reached a trading volume of 5796051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $92.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CVS Health Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corp is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for CVS stock

CVS Health Corp [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 5.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.01 for CVS Health Corp [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.03, while it was recorded at 71.67 for the last single week of trading, and 77.06 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corp [CVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corp [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.08 and a Gross Margin at +16.92. CVS Health Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.29.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 11.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corp [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.60. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corp [CVS] managed to generate an average of $13,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.CVS Health Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

CVS Health Corp [CVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corp go to 4.39%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CVS Health Corp [CVS]

The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CVS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CVS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.