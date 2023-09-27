Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc [BFRG] Stock trading around $3.55 per share: What’s Next?

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: BFRG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.69% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.26%. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that BullFrog AI Announces Positive Data from Preclinical Study Evaluating Novel Prodrug of Mebendazole for Treatment of Glioblastoma.

BullFrog AI’s Patented Drug BF-223 Demonstrates Anti-Cancer Activity Against Glioblastoma in Established Animal Model.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.62 million, with 6.09 million shares outstanding and 1.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, BFRG stock reached a trading volume of 30917311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc [BFRG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2161.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

BFRG Stock Performance Analysis:

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc [BFRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.26. With this latest performance, BFRG shares gained by 14.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.53% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.45 for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc [BFRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.46, while it was recorded at 3.03 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc [BFRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -24558.01 and a Gross Margin at -5396.94. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28024.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc [BFRG] managed to generate an average of -$700,622 per employee.Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.29 and a Current Ratio set at 5.29.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc [BFRG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BFRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BFRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BFRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.