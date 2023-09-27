American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain 9.24% so far this year. What now?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] loss -0.13% on the last trading session, reaching $15.25 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM that AEO Inc. Expands ESG Goals and Highlights More Than Two Decades of Progress in Second “Building a Better World” Report.

Report Prepared in Alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Introduces the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Framework.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. represents 195.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.01 billion with the latest information. AEO stock price has been found in the range of $15.19 to $15.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.64M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 6631536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $13.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 3.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for AEO stock

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -3.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.47 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.22, while it was recorded at 14.98 for the last single week of trading, and 14.01 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.48 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.51.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.51. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of $3,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 17.06%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.