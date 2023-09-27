Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] moved down -0.99: Why It’s Important

Albertsons Companies Inc [NYSE: ACI] closed the trading session at $23.03 on 09/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.98, while the highest price level was $23.24. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 1:07 PM that Albertsons Companies Unveils New Digital Innovations to Meal Plans Tool.

Customers can save time and money on the app by meal planning from a vast array of shoppable recipes developed by professional chefs and dieticians.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) today unveiled the latest digital enhancements to its shoppable Meal Plans and Recipes tool available within the retailer’s grocery apps and websites, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, ACME and Tom Thumb banners. Designed to provide customers with culinary inspiration throughout the week while saving time and money, the meal plan feature includes a budget tracker, an expanded library of more than 8,000 exclusive recipes, shoppable ingredient lists and hands-free cooking mode with step-by-step timer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.04 percent and weekly performance of -1.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, ACI reached to a volume of 5543116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $24.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tigress Financial have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.16.

ACI stock trade performance evaluation

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.37, while it was recorded at 23.21 for the last single week of trading, and 21.22 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +25.89. Albertsons Companies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Total Capital for ACI is now 13.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 931.69. Additionally, ACI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 823.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] managed to generate an average of $5,219 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 124.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.61.Albertsons Companies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.16 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc go to 8.00%.

Albertsons Companies Inc [ACI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ACI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ACI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.