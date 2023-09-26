why Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $76.31

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] price plunged by -0.30 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Royal Caribbean Group Drives Forward Alternative Fuel Use with The Successful Completion of Biofuel Testing.

Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas is the first in the maritime industry to successfully test and use a biofuel blend in Barcelona to reduce the ship’s carbon emissions.

This week, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) laid important groundwork for the industry’s alternative fuel ambitions by completing over 12 consecutive weeks of biofuel testing in Europe. The company’s steadfast pursuit to find lower-carbon energy solutions is driven by its SEA the Future commitment to sustaining the planet, energizing communities, and accelerating innovation. By introducing methods that reduce emissions today, Royal Caribbean Group is ultimately advancing the decarbonization of its operations.

A sum of 3062243 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.07M shares. Royal Caribbean Group shares reached a high of $92.29 and dropped to a low of $89.56 until finishing in the latest session at $90.97.

The one-year RCL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -19.21. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 1.84, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $76.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.18.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.16. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.72 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.62, while it was recorded at 94.21 for the last single week of trading, and 78.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.52 and a Gross Margin at +7.25. Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.39.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -3.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 836.37. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 760.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$21,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

RCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royal Caribbean Group go to 23.98%.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.