Western Union Company [WU] Stock trading around $13.16 per share: What’s Next?

Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.84% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.70%. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Suzy Deering Appointed to Western Union Board of Directors.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announced that Suzy Deering has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective Sept. 21.

Deering will serve on both the Compensation and Benefits Committee and the Compliance Committee of the Board, also effective Sept. 21.

Over the last 12 months, WU stock dropped by -8.16%. The one-year Western Union Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.96. The average equity rating for WU stock is currently 3.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.93 billion, with 373.50 million shares outstanding and 372.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, WU stock reached a trading volume of 3907494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $12.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Union Company is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.65.

WU Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.70. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 10.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.03 for Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.27, while it was recorded at 12.97 for the last single week of trading, and 12.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Western Union Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.19 and a Gross Margin at +37.13. Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.37.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 26.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 218.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Union Company [WU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 581.44. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 535.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $102,315 per employee.

WU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Union Company go to 1.50%.

Western Union Company [WU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.