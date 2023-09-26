Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Therealreal Inc [REAL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Therealreal Inc [NASDAQ: REAL] loss -1.87% or -0.04 points to close at $2.10 with a heavy trading volume of 3022346 shares. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that The RealReal 2023 Luxury Resale Report Finds Consumers Shopping Smarter.

Customers Make Investment Purchases Despite Economy; Stealth Wealth Trend Shakes Up Top Ten List.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $2.12, the shares rose to $2.20 and dropped to $2.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for REAL points out that the company has recorded 81.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -110.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, REAL reached to a volume of 3022346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Therealreal Inc [REAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REAL shares is $3.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Therealreal Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Therealreal Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for REAL stock

Therealreal Inc [REAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.70. With this latest performance, REAL shares dropped by -6.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for Therealreal Inc [REAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.47, while it was recorded at 2.19 for the last single week of trading, and 1.71 for the last 200 days.

Therealreal Inc [REAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Therealreal Inc [REAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.27 and a Gross Margin at +53.19. Therealreal Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.55.

Return on Total Capital for REAL is now -37.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.52. Additionally, REAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 139.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Therealreal Inc [REAL] managed to generate an average of -$56,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 60.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Therealreal Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Therealreal Inc [REAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Therealreal Inc go to 13.55%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Therealreal Inc [REAL]

The top three institutional holders of REAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in REAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in REAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.