Wall Street Analyst Upgrade T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]. What else is Wall St. saying

T-Mobile US Inc [NASDAQ: TMUS] jumped around 0.66 points on Monday, while shares priced at $140.01 at the close of the session, up 0.47%. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM that Hispanic Heritage Month Customer Profile: “We Have a Call to Action”.

T-Mobile

A year since first interviewing small business owner Carlos Castro about how T‑Mobile’s 5G business internet and phone plans helped him innovate and evolve during the most difficult times of the pandemic, we asked his take on the current state of Hispanic small businesses and why he thinks celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month is more important than ever.

T-Mobile US Inc stock is now 0.01% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TMUS Stock saw the intraday high of $140.04 and lowest of $138.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 154.38, which means current price is +12.08% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 3160474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $170.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 20.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 5.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.90 for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.22, while it was recorded at 140.78 for the last single week of trading, and 141.28 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.61. T-Mobile US Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.25.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.49. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,479 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.T-Mobile US Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc go to 27.98%.

Insider trade positions for T-Mobile US Inc [TMUS]

The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TMUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TMUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.