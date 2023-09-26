Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Geron Corp. [GERN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Geron Corp. [NASDAQ: GERN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.93% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.91%. The company report on September 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Geron Announces Appointment of Michelle Robertson as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and the Retirement of Olivia Bloom, Geron’s Long-Time Chief Financial Officer.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Michelle Robertson as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer, effective September 25, 2023. Ms. Robertson’s appointment follows the retirement of Olivia Bloom, Geron’s incumbent CFO, also effective September 25, 2023. Ms. Bloom’s retirement brings to a close a remarkable career of nearly 30 years on Geron’s finance team, including serving the last twelve years as CFO.

“On behalf of the Board and our entire team, I would first like to express our deep appreciation and admiration for the countless contributions Olivia has made during her extraordinary tenure at Geron, from the Company’s early days as a discovery-focused organization through today when we are preparing for the potential commercialization of imetelstat in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes. Olivia’s strategic vision, financial prowess and inspiring dedication have been foundational in making Geron what we are today,” said John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In the same breath, I am also thrilled to welcome Michelle Robertson to the Geron executive management team at this important moment in our history. Michelle’s deep command of financial operations, her experience with managing the financial and organizational needs of a biotechnology company preparing to potentially launch its first commercial product, her prior experience with investors, analysts and investment bankers, and her hands-on experiences with commercial launches in the past will all be extremely valuable to our organization at this point in our corporate evolution.”.

Over the last 12 months, GERN stock dropped by -11.79%. The one-year Geron Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.53. The average equity rating for GERN stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.14 billion, with 523.37 million shares outstanding and 441.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, GERN stock reached a trading volume of 3218773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Geron Corp. [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Geron Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2523.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

GERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Geron Corp. [GERN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, GERN shares dropped by -6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.81 for Geron Corp. [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.68, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 2.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Geron Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corp. [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -23246.64 and a Gross Margin at -45.64. Geron Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23808.89.

Return on Total Capital for GERN is now -87.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Geron Corp. [GERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.69. Additionally, GERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Geron Corp. [GERN] managed to generate an average of -$1,326,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Geron Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Geron Corp. [GERN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GERN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GERN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GERN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.