Wall Street Analyst Resumed Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [NASDAQ: PACB] loss -5.37% or -0.48 points to close at $8.46 with a heavy trading volume of 3709594 shares. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that PacBio Announces PacBio Capital.

New Program Expands Access to PacBio’s Highly Accurate Sequencing Systems by Providing Flexible Financing .

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced PacBio Capital, a program that offers customers the ability to lease PacBio sequencing systems – Revio, Onso and Sequel IIe – easily and cost-effectively.

It opened the trading session at $8.82, the shares rose to $8.93 and dropped to $8.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PACB points out that the company has recorded -11.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -70.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, PACB reached to a volume of 3709594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $14.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

Trading performance analysis for PACB stock

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.60. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -15.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.99 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.36, while it was recorded at 9.05 for the last single week of trading, and 11.04 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -237.58 and a Gross Margin at +38.08. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -244.92.

Return on Total Capital for PACB is now -18.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.59. Additionally, PACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB] managed to generate an average of -$408,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc go to 41.11%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc [PACB]

The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PACB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PACB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.