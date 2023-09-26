Vistra Corp [VST] Stock trading around $33.66 per share: What’s Next?

Vistra Corp [NYSE: VST] surged by $0.44 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $33.84 during the day while it closed the day at $33.66. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 12:10 PM that TXU Energy Announces Recipients of 2023 Energy Leadership Awards.

Award recognizes five recipients in the categories of energy management, sustainability, engagement, innovation, and community.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TXU Energy today announced its recognition of five innovative North Texas companies as category winners in the 2023 TXU Energy Leadership Award Program. This program highlights corporate and nonprofit leaders defining energy responsibility. The awards were announced in conjunction with the TXU Energy Summit held today in Arlington.

Vistra Corp stock has also gained 0.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VST stock has inclined by 31.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 43.72% and gained 45.09% year-on date.

The market cap for VST stock reached $12.37 billion, with 389.75 million shares outstanding and 352.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, VST reached a trading volume of 3411645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vistra Corp [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $35.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.22. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for VST in the course of the last twelve months was 9.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

VST stock trade performance evaluation

Vistra Corp [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 12.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.28 for Vistra Corp [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.39, while it was recorded at 33.16 for the last single week of trading, and 25.59 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp [VST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.79 and a Gross Margin at +21.38. Vistra Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.88.

Return on Total Capital for VST is now 14.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vistra Corp [VST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 272.24. Additionally, VST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 420.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vistra Corp [VST] managed to generate an average of -$249,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Vistra Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vistra Corp [VST] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vistra Corp go to 23.09%.

Vistra Corp [VST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.