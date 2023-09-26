Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] Revenue clocked in at $226.05 million, down -61.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Travere Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TVTX] price surged by 2.55 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Travere Therapeutics Announces Confirmatory Data from the Phase 3 PROTECT Study of FILSPARI® Demonstrating Long-Term Kidney Function Preservation in IgA Nephropathy; Narrowly Missing eGFR Total Slope Endpoint versus Active Control, Irbesartan.

FILSPARI® (sparsentan) achieved a clinically meaningful difference vs. irbesartan in eGFR total slope (1.0 mL/min/1.73m2 per year) [p= 0.058] and eGFR chronic slope (1.1 mL/min/1.73m2 per year) [p=0.037]. Patients treated with FILSPARI over two years exhibited one of the slowest annual rates of kidney function decline seen in a clinical trial of IgAN patients (-2.7 to -2.9 mL/min/1.73m2 per year).

eGFR chronic slope was statistically significant with respect to the confirmatory endpoint for the EU.

A sum of 3712351 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.33M shares. Travere Therapeutics Inc shares reached a high of $8.065 and dropped to a low of $7.53 until finishing in the latest session at $8.05.

The one-year TVTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.56. The average equity rating for TVTX stock is currently 1.36, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TVTX shares is $28.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TVTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Travere Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Travere Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.55.

TVTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.97. With this latest performance, TVTX shares dropped by -39.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.23 for Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.30, while it was recorded at 9.92 for the last single week of trading, and 18.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Travere Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Travere Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.86 and a Current Ratio set at 3.99.

TVTX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TVTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Travere Therapeutics Inc go to 25.45%.

Travere Therapeutics Inc [TVTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TVTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TVTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TVTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.