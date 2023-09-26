Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] is -5.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Toronto Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] closed the trading session at $61.23 on 09/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.20, while the highest price level was $61.32. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM that TD Bank Group Announces Redemption of Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class A First Preferred Shares, Series 20 (NVCC).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (“TD Bank Group” or “TD”) announced today that it will exercise its right to redeem all of its 16,000,000 outstanding Non-Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Class A First Preferred Shares, Series 20 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital) (the “Series 20 Shares”) on October 31, 2023 at the price of $25.00 per Series 20 Share for an aggregate total of approximately $400 million. The redemption has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On August 24, 2023, TD announced that dividends of $0.296875 per Series 20 Share had been declared. These will be the final dividends on the Series 20 Shares, and will be paid in the usual manner on October 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on October 6, 2023, as previously announced. After October 31, 2023, the Series 20 Shares will cease to be entitled to dividends and the only remaining rights of holders of such shares will be to receive payment of the redemption amount.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.45 percent and weekly performance of -1.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, TD reached to a volume of 3413196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $73.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Toronto Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toronto Dominion Bank is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 3.47.

TD stock trade performance evaluation

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, TD shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.51 for Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.55, while it was recorded at 61.17 for the last single week of trading, and 62.63 for the last 200 days.

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.57. Toronto Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Return on Total Capital for TD is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.52. Additionally, TD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.91.

Toronto Dominion Bank’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toronto Dominion Bank go to 2.67%.

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.