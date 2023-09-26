The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] – find out why.

Rigetti Computing Inc [NASDAQ: RGTI] closed the trading session at $1.46 on 09/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.39, while the highest price level was $1.53. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Rigetti Computing Awarded Five-Year Contract with Air Force Research Lab for Quantum Foundry Services.

The five-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract establishes the ability for the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) to purchase Rigetti’s state-of-the-art superconducting qubit fabrication capabilities for quantum networking hardware research and development.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 100.22 percent and weekly performance of -17.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 160.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 46.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.43M shares, RGTI reached to a volume of 3859944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGTI shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Rigetti Computing Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigetti Computing Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

RGTI stock trade performance evaluation

Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.98. With this latest performance, RGTI shares dropped by -19.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 160.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0224, while it was recorded at 1.6320 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1345 for the last 200 days.

Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -791.51 and a Gross Margin at +20.42. Rigetti Computing Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -545.88.

Return on Total Capital for RGTI is now -42.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.06. Additionally, RGTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] managed to generate an average of -$496,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Rigetti Computing Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rigetti Computing Inc go to 66.43%.

Rigetti Computing Inc [RGTI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RGTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RGTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RGTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.