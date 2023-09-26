Tapestry Inc [TPR] Stock trading around $28.50 per share: What’s Next?

Tapestry Inc [NYSE: TPR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.14% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.16%. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Embracing Sustainability: Fashion’s Role in Climate Week.

How Tapestry is working toward a future that is both beautiful and responsible.

There may not be street-style photographers, but NYC Climate Week has red carpets, VIPs and plenty of insider gossip! This annual global event dedicated to raising awareness and taking action on climate change is one of the most widely watched environmental moments in the world…kind of like seeing who’s sitting front row at NYFW. Climate Week is held in partnership with the United Nations during the start of the General Assembly, a series of sessions on topics crucial to the global population from September to December every year.

Over the last 12 months, TPR stock dropped by -7.92%. The one-year Tapestry Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.66. The average equity rating for TPR stock is currently 1.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.48 billion, with 227.40 million shares outstanding and 226.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, TPR stock reached a trading volume of 3894464 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tapestry Inc [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $48.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

TPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Tapestry Inc [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.16. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -13.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.25 for Tapestry Inc [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.04, while it was recorded at 29.38 for the last single week of trading, and 40.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tapestry Inc Fundamentals:

Tapestry Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.84.

TPR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc go to 7.26%.

Tapestry Inc [TPR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.