Synchrony Financial [SYF] is -4.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] gained 0.16% on the last trading session, reaching $31.43 price per share at the time. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Synchrony’s CareCredit Now Offered at More Than 95% of Veterinary University Hospitals Nationwide.

Virginia Tech, University of Missouri and Oregon State University Latest to Select CareCredit as Financing Solution of Choice for Pet Care.

CareCredit Accepted by 28 of the Nation’s 29 Public Veterinary University Hospitals for General Practice, Specialty and Emergency Care.

Synchrony Financial represents 438.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.14 billion with the latest information. SYF stock price has been found in the range of $30.94 to $31.445.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 2969525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $38.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.81.

Trading performance analysis for SYF stock

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.14 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.29, while it was recorded at 31.83 for the last single week of trading, and 32.60 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 9.52%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Synchrony Financial [SYF]

The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.