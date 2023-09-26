Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] is 7.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] jumped around 0.36 points on Monday, while shares priced at $34.24 at the close of the session, up 1.06%. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 10:40 AM that Biodiversity at Suncor- 2023 Report on Sustainability.

Suncor Energy

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

We broke new ground when we first began publicly reporting our sustainability performance in the mid-1990s. Twenty-eight years later, our Report on Sustainability and its companion publication, the Climate Report, continue the practice of disclosing our progress in more than a dozen areas of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Read more on our ESG progress in our reports here.

Suncor Energy Inc. stock is now 7.91% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SU Stock saw the intraday high of $34.275 and lowest of $33.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.23, which means current price is +24.10% above from all time high which was touched on 09/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 3351294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $43.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Desjardins have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.76.

How has SU stock performed recently?

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.83. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.08 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.35, while it was recorded at 34.32 for the last single week of trading, and 31.37 for the last 200 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +42.57. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Total Capital for SU is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.72. Additionally, SU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] managed to generate an average of $548,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

Earnings analysis for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 1.78%.

Insider trade positions for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]

The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.