Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] Is Currently -7.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Seres Therapeutics Inc stock has also loss -12.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MCRB stock has declined by -55.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -57.64% and lost -56.96% year-on date.

The market cap for MCRB stock reached $308.99 million, with 125.22 million shares outstanding and 96.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, MCRB reached a trading volume of 4020241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCRB shares is $10.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCRB stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Seres Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seres Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.79.

MCRB stock trade performance evaluation

Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.36. With this latest performance, MCRB shares dropped by -31.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.74 for Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.77, while it was recorded at 2.64 for the last single week of trading, and 5.01 for the last 200 days.

Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] shares currently have an operating margin of -3443.97 and a Gross Margin at -66.29. Seres Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3509.50.

Return on Total Capital for MCRB is now -138.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -351.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,507.84. Additionally, MCRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,470.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] managed to generate an average of -$580,411 per employee.Seres Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.16 and a Current Ratio set at 3.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCRB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seres Therapeutics Inc go to -43.60%.

Seres Therapeutics Inc [MCRB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MCRB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%.