SentinelOne Inc [S] Is Currently -0.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SentinelOne Inc [NYSE: S] slipped around -0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $15.66 at the close of the session, down -0.89%. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SentinelOne® Achieves 100% Prevention and Detection in MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluation.

Singularity™ XDR provides real-time protection with zero delays or configuration changes.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), a global leader in autonomous cybersecurity, released its results from the fifth round of MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® evaluations, and once again, the company is a leader among vendors. For the fourth consecutive year, SentinelOne Singularity XDR achieved 100% prevention, 100% detection and zero detection delays with no configuration changes. These results demonstrate the Singularity Platform’s unique ability to autonomously defend against even the most complex threats, right out-of-the-box.

SentinelOne Inc stock is now 7.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. S Stock saw the intraday high of $15.83 and lowest of $15.542 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.59, which means current price is +25.99% above from all time high which was touched on 05/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.49M shares, S reached a trading volume of 3600175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SentinelOne Inc [S]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $18.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.13. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

How has S stock performed recently?

SentinelOne Inc [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.43. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for SentinelOne Inc [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.95, while it was recorded at 16.10 for the last single week of trading, and 15.79 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc [S]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SentinelOne Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.91.

Earnings analysis for SentinelOne Inc [S]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc go to 31.00%.

Insider trade positions for SentinelOne Inc [S]

