Scynexis Inc [SCYX] Revenue clocked in at $135.66 million, up 39.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Scynexis Inc [NASDAQ: SCYX] price plunged by -34.14 percent to reach at -$1.13. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that SCYNEXIS to Participate in September Investor Conferences.

A sum of 3702882 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 325.91K shares. Scynexis Inc shares reached a high of $2.33 and dropped to a low of $1.73 until finishing in the latest session at $2.18.

The one-year SCYX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.88. The average equity rating for SCYX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Scynexis Inc [SCYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCYX shares is $11.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCYX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Scynexis Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scynexis Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

SCYX Stock Performance Analysis:

Scynexis Inc [SCYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.87. With this latest performance, SCYX shares dropped by -29.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.69 for Scynexis Inc [SCYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.08, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Scynexis Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scynexis Inc [SCYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1684.48 and a Gross Margin at +71.70. Scynexis Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1233.73.

Return on Total Capital for SCYX is now -120.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -92.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -282.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Scynexis Inc [SCYX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,681.66. Additionally, SCYX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,494.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scynexis Inc [SCYX] managed to generate an average of -$1,744,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Scynexis Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.37 and a Current Ratio set at 9.01.

SCYX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Scynexis Inc go to -26.82%.

Scynexis Inc [SCYX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SCYX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SCYX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SCYX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.