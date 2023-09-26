Sabre Corp [SABR] Revenue clocked in at $2.77 billion, down -27.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Sabre Corp [NASDAQ: SABR] closed the trading session at $4.48 on 09/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.37, while the highest price level was $4.52. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Virgin Australia expands long-term partnership with Sabre by deploying intelligent retailing solutions powered by Sabre Travel AI™.

New agreement takes Virgin Australia’s modern revenue management practices to the next level by harnessing the power of Sabre’s AI-driven Retail Intelligence suite.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Deal includes Sabre and Virgin Australia’s commitment to a long-term GDS distribution agreement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.51 percent and weekly performance of -0.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.47M shares, SABR reached to a volume of 3238414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sabre Corp [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Sabre Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corp is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61.

SABR stock trade performance evaluation

Sabre Corp [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -14.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.07 for Sabre Corp [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 4.47 for the last single week of trading, and 4.75 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corp [SABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corp [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.27. Sabre Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.14.

Return on Total Capital for SABR is now -4.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.61. Additionally, SABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 97.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabre Corp [SABR] managed to generate an average of -$58,272 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Sabre Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sabre Corp [SABR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabre Corp go to 4.24%.

Sabre Corp [SABR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.