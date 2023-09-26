Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC] Is Currently -3.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Revance Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: RVNC] loss -3.54% or -0.46 points to close at $12.55 with a heavy trading volume of 3252735 shares. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Revance Provides Corporate Update at Investor Day.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) announced that the company is hosting its Investor Day today, September 19, 2023, from 9:30 am ET to 12:00 pm ET.

The Investor Day will include management presentations on Revance’s vision and strategy, Revance Aesthetics overview and launch progress, DAXXIFY® KOL panel, Revance Therapeutics commercial launch plans, future growth opportunities, and financial review and outlook. The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.

It opened the trading session at $12.80, the shares rose to $12.91 and dropped to $12.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RVNC points out that the company has recorded -60.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, RVNC reached to a volume of 3252735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVNC shares is $39.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Revance Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revance Therapeutics Inc is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64.

Trading performance analysis for RVNC stock

Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.85. With this latest performance, RVNC shares dropped by -32.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.41 for Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.94, while it was recorded at 13.00 for the last single week of trading, and 26.86 for the last 200 days.

Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.31 and a Gross Margin at +35.58. Revance Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -268.87.

Return on Total Capital for RVNC is now -66.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -879.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,321.17. Additionally, RVNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,282.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC] managed to generate an average of -$667,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Revance Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.65 and a Current Ratio set at 5.12.

Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revance Therapeutics Inc go to 40.45%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Revance Therapeutics Inc [RVNC]

The top three institutional holders of RVNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RVNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RVNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.