Market cap of Dollar General Corp. [DG] reaches 23.67B – now what?

Dollar General Corp. [NYSE: DG] price plunged by -0.26 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Dollar General Literacy Foundation Awards More Than $2 Million During 30th Anniversary.

Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation (DGLF) announced more than $2 million in grants to Learning Ally, Reading is Fundamental and The Barbara Bush Foundation during its 30th anniversary celebration. Additional anniversary events will be announced throughout the fall to further mark the milestone.

“We are excited to extend our 30th anniversary celebration by announcing additional grants to nonprofit organizations empowering others through the power of literacy and basic education,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “Through these grants, we plan to increase access to books, empower teachers, engage families, and support collective impact initiatives to drive meaningful change. We look forward to additional anniversary celebrations in the coming months.”.

A sum of 2986987 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.40M shares. Dollar General Corp. shares reached a high of $109.11 and dropped to a low of $107.00 until finishing in the latest session at $107.86.

The one-year DG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.19. The average equity rating for DG stock is currently 2.47, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dollar General Corp. [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $258.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Dollar General Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corp. is set at 4.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 253.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.15.

DG Stock Performance Analysis:

Dollar General Corp. [DG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.10. With this latest performance, DG shares dropped by -29.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.70 for Dollar General Corp. [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.10, while it was recorded at 111.30 for the last single week of trading, and 196.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dollar General Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corp. [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.80 and a Gross Margin at +31.23. Dollar General Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for DG is now 15.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar General Corp. [DG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 318.69. Additionally, DG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 295.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar General Corp. [DG] managed to generate an average of $14,212 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 324.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Dollar General Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

DG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corp. go to 7.89%.

Dollar General Corp. [DG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.