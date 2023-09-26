Market cap of Conoco Phillips [COP] reaches 144.98B – now what?

Conoco Phillips [NYSE: COP] jumped around 1.91 points on Monday, while shares priced at $121.07 at the close of the session, up 1.60%. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM that ConocoPhillips to Hold Third-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, Nov. 2.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host a conference call webcast on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss third-quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The company’s financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on Nov. 2.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

To access the webcast, visit ConocoPhillips’ Investor Relations site, http://www.conocophillips.com/investor, and click on the “Register” link in the Investor Presentations section. You should register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The event will be archived and available for replay later the same day, with a transcript available the following day.

Conoco Phillips stock is now 3.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COP Stock saw the intraday high of $121.265 and lowest of $118.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 135.97, which means current price is +32.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 3290895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Conoco Phillips [COP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $132.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.52. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Conoco Phillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conoco Phillips is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.28.

How has COP stock performed recently?

Conoco Phillips [COP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.74. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.28 for Conoco Phillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.56, while it was recorded at 120.73 for the last single week of trading, and 109.60 for the last 200 days.

Conoco Phillips [COP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conoco Phillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.70. Conoco Phillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.69.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now 39.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conoco Phillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.81. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conoco Phillips [COP] managed to generate an average of $1,960,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Conoco Phillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Earnings analysis for Conoco Phillips [COP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conoco Phillips go to -1.37%.

Insider trade positions for Conoco Phillips [COP]

The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.