Market cap of Abbvie Inc [ABBV] reaches 272.96B – now what?

Abbvie Inc [NYSE: ABBV] closed the trading session at $154.65 on 09/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $151.66, while the highest price level was $154.74. The company report on September 25, 2023 at 7:45 AM that AbbVie Announces European Commission Approval of TEPKINLY® (epcoritamab) for Adults with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma.

TEPKINLY® (epcoritamab) is the first and only subcutaneous bispecific antibody approved as a monotherapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

Conditional marketing authorization approval from the European Commission is supported by data from the pivotal Phase 1/2 EPCORE™ NHL-1 clinical trial.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.31 percent and weekly performance of 0.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, ABBV reached to a volume of 3739222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Abbvie Inc [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $167.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Abbvie Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abbvie Inc is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 11.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

ABBV stock trade performance evaluation

Abbvie Inc [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.05 for Abbvie Inc [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.40, while it was recorded at 153.58 for the last single week of trading, and 149.92 for the last 200 days.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abbvie Inc [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.93 and a Gross Margin at +71.67. Abbvie Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.29.

Return on Total Capital for ABBV is now 25.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abbvie Inc [ABBV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 372.04. Additionally, ABBV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 347.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abbvie Inc [ABBV] managed to generate an average of $235,640 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Abbvie Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Abbvie Inc [ABBV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abbvie Inc go to 6.45%.

Abbvie Inc [ABBV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ABBV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ABBV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.