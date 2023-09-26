Market Analysts see Iamgold Corp. [IAG] gaining to $2.75. Time to buy?

Iamgold Corp. [NYSE: IAG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.98% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.57%. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM that IAMGOLD Announces Director Retirement and Appointment of David Smith as Chair of the Board.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – September 22, 2023) – IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG) (NYSE: IAG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) announced today that Maryse Bélanger has retired from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) for personal reasons and other commitments. Immediately following Ms. Bélanger’s retirement, the Board has appointed David Smith to serve as Chair of the Board.

Mr. Smith joined the Board as an independent director in February 2022, bringing nearly 40 years of financial and executive leadership experience in the mining sector. Over the last year, Mr. Smith acted as Lead Director from the period of May 2022 to April 2023 while Ms. Bélanger was acting as interim President and CEO. During this period, the Company raised nearly $1 billion in financing through the sale of non-core assets and the Côté Gold financing agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (refer to the press release on December 19, 2022). As an independent director, Mr. Smith will continue to hold his position of Chair of the Audit and Finance Committee in the near term.

Over the last 12 months, IAG stock rose by 92.04%. The one-year Iamgold Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.44. The average equity rating for IAG stock is currently 2.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.04 billion, with 481.10 million shares outstanding and 479.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, IAG stock reached a trading volume of 3483544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Iamgold Corp. [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Iamgold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iamgold Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55.

IAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Iamgold Corp. [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.57. With this latest performance, IAG shares dropped by -5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.46 for Iamgold Corp. [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.44, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 2.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iamgold Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iamgold Corp. [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +10.18. Iamgold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.78.

Return on Total Capital for IAG is now 1.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Iamgold Corp. [IAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.58. Additionally, IAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Iamgold Corp. [IAG] managed to generate an average of -$14,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Iamgold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.87 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

IAG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iamgold Corp. go to 45.84%.

Iamgold Corp. [IAG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IAG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IAG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.