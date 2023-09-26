Market Analysts see Centene Corp. [CNC] falling to $72. Time to buy?

Centene Corp. [NYSE: CNC] traded at a high on 09/25/23, posting a 2.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $70.57. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM that WellCare of Kentucky Held Fourth Annual Community Health Champions Awards, Recognizing Individuals Helping to Support Healthy Communities Across the Commonwealth.

Nine healthcare professionals recognized with awards and grants .

WellCare of Kentucky, a prominent statewide provider of Medicaid managed care services, hosted its fourth annual Community Health Champions Awards on Wednesday, September 20, at Churchill Downs to honor individuals and organizations that have played a pivotal role in removing healthcare barriers, improving outcomes and supporting community wellbeing throughout the Commonwealth.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3297730 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Centene Corp. stands at 2.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.25%.

The market cap for CNC stock reached $38.21 billion, with 550.75 million shares outstanding and 536.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, CNC reached a trading volume of 3297730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Centene Corp. [CNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $82.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Centene Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corp. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.99.

How has CNC stock performed recently?

Centene Corp. [CNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.91 for Centene Corp. [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.34, while it was recorded at 68.94 for the last single week of trading, and 69.29 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corp. [CNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corp. [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67. Centene Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.83.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corp. [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.68. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corp. [CNC] managed to generate an average of $16,178 per employee.Centene Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Earnings analysis for Centene Corp. [CNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corp. go to 11.02%.

Insider trade positions for Centene Corp. [CNC]

The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.