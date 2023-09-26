Knightscope Inc [KSCP] is -59.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Knightscope Inc [NASDAQ: KSCP] traded at a high on 09/25/23, posting a 3.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.77. The company report on September 25, 2023 at 9:35 AM that Knightscope to provide PENN Entertainment with Technology Services Across its Portfolio.

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces that it has signed an agreement with PENN Entertainment, Inc. to offer Knightscope technologies to its 43 gaming and racing properties nationwide. Knightscope recently deployed its first K5 Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) at Penn Entertainment’s M Resort Spa Casino in Nevada, followed by subsequent deployments at Ameristar Casino Hotel Council Bluffs in Iowa and Hollywood Casino Aurora in Illinois.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4182499 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Knightscope Inc stands at 9.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.93%.

The market cap for KSCP stock reached $56.89 million, with 73.88 million shares outstanding and 61.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, KSCP reached a trading volume of 4182499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Knightscope Inc [KSCP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSCP shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSCP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Knightscope Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knightscope Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.63.

How has KSCP stock performed recently?

Knightscope Inc [KSCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, KSCP shares dropped by -35.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.17 for Knightscope Inc [KSCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2028, while it was recorded at 0.7470 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0661 for the last 200 days.

Knightscope Inc [KSCP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knightscope Inc [KSCP] shares currently have an operating margin of -567.71 and a Gross Margin at -62.96. Knightscope Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.39.

Additionally, KSCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 365.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knightscope Inc [KSCP] managed to generate an average of -$231,018 per employee.Knightscope Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

Insider trade positions for Knightscope Inc [KSCP]

The top three institutional holders of KSCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KSCP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KSCP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.