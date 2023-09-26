KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] moved up 2.24: Why It’s Important

KKR & Co. Inc [NYSE: KKR] traded at a high on 09/25/23, posting a 2.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $63.55. The company report on September 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM that KKR Appoints Kimberly A. Ross as New Independent Director.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) today announced that Kimberly A. Ross has been appointed to the Board of Directors of KKR & Co. Inc. (the “Company” and, together with its subsidiaries, “KKR”) effective September 20, 2023. Her appointment will bring the number of independent directors to ten out of a total of fourteen Board seats.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3966858 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KKR & Co. Inc stands at 2.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.87%.

The market cap for KKR stock reached $54.51 billion, with 861.11 million shares outstanding and 640.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 3966858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $73.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for KKR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.62.

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.06 for KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.31, while it was recorded at 62.83 for the last single week of trading, and 54.78 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.44 and a Gross Margin at +16.76. KKR & Co. Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.90.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now -2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.28. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] managed to generate an average of -$186,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc go to 24.13%.

The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.