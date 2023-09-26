HSBC Securities slashes price target on Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] – find out why.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [NYSE: CL] loss -0.32% on the last trading session, reaching $72.22 price per share at the time. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 10:05 AM that TOM’S OF MAINE LAUNCHES SECOND YEAR OF INCUBATOR PROGRAM TO ELEVATE THE NEXT GENERATION OF ENVIRONMENTAL CHANGEMAKERS.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. represents 830.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $59.70 billion with the latest information. CL stock price has been found in the range of $71.855 to $72.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 3296431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $81.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Co. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

Trading performance analysis for CL stock

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.10 for Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.79, while it was recorded at 72.97 for the last single week of trading, and 75.85 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.95 and a Gross Margin at +56.49. Colgate-Palmolive Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.93.

Return on Total Capital for CL is now 37.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 353.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,311.97. Additionally, CL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,278.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL] managed to generate an average of $52,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Colgate-Palmolive Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Co. go to 7.83%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Colgate-Palmolive Co. [CL]

The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.