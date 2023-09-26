Guggenheim slashes price target on Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] – find out why.

Heron Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: HRTX] closed the trading session at $0.98 on 09/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9516, while the highest price level was $1.00. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Heron Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates.

Company is well capitalized after signing $50 million working capital credit facility and recent $30 million equity raise.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Favorable outcome at Markman hearing in pending CINVANTI® ANDA patent litigation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.76 percent and weekly performance of -14.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -41.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, HRTX reached to a volume of 3386780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $7.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17.

HRTX stock trade performance evaluation

Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.69. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -41.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.59 for Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4874, while it was recorded at 1.0682 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9740 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.20 and a Gross Margin at +49.04. Heron Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -169.05.

Return on Total Capital for HRTX is now -82.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -399.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,160.31. Additionally, HRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,140.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] managed to generate an average of -$896,670 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Heron Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.91.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc go to 23.14%.

Heron Therapeutics Inc [HRTX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HRTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HRTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.