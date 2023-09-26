GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] moved up 3.34: Why It’s Important

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: GEHC] surged by $2.15 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $67.04 during the day while it closed the day at $66.48. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM that GE HealthCare Announces Cash Dividend for Third Quarter of 2023.

The Board of Directors of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leading medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, today declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Common Stock for the third quarter of 2023 payable on November 15, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of October 20, 2023.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc stock has also gained 0.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GEHC stock has declined by -14.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.05% and gained 13.87% year-on date.

The market cap for GEHC stock reached $30.24 billion, with 453.93 million shares outstanding and 392.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, GEHC reached a trading volume of 3213424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEHC shares is $89.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is set at 1.60 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26.

GEHC stock trade performance evaluation

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, GEHC shares dropped by -2.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.05% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.69, while it was recorded at 65.17 for the last single week of trading.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Total Capital for GEHC is now 14.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.28. Additionally, GEHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] managed to generate an average of $37,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc go to 14.66%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc [GEHC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GEHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GEHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GEHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.