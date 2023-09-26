Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX] Is Currently -2.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Galera Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: GRTX] slipped around -0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.17 at the close of the session, down -2.20%. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Galera Schedules Type A Meeting with FDA to Discuss Next Steps for Avasopasem.

“We look forward to further understanding the FDA’s review of our NDA for avasopasem and the data from our two randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials,” said Mel Sorensen, M.D., Galera’s President and CEO. “We believe in avasopasem’s potential to bring meaningful benefit to patients with head and neck cancer suffering from severe oral mucositis. With clarity on the perspective of the FDA reviewers from the meeting and subsequent minutes, we hope to identify necessary steps to bring avasopasem to these patients.”.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Galera Therapeutics Inc stock is now -88.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRTX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1767 and lowest of $0.1653 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.59, which means current price is +4.84% above from all time high which was touched on 06/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, GRTX reached a trading volume of 2932068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTX shares is $0.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Galera Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2023.

How has GRTX stock performed recently?

Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.12. With this latest performance, GRTX shares dropped by -19.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.59 for Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0330, while it was recorded at 0.1840 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0824 for the last 200 days.

Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GRTX is now -101.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.75. Additionally, GRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 457.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 317.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,007,161 per employee.Galera Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.08 and a Current Ratio set at 3.08.

Insider trade positions for Galera Therapeutics Inc [GRTX]

The top three institutional holders of GRTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GRTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GRTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.